Houston Borough to dissolve police force and rely on Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Houston Borough has decided to dissolve its police force and instead rely on neighboring Canonsburg for those services.

Houston and Cannonsburg officials agree that the residents of Houston will get better services because the Canonsburg Police Department has a lot more to offer.

Dissolving a police department and opting to share with a neighboring town is not a new concept. Houston is just the latest.

In a unanimous decision, council members voted to enter into a three-year police agreement with Canonsburg to provide something Houston hasn't had in decades: 24/7 policing.

"We're going to add an additional police officer to the force and we're going to create three zones from Cannonsburg through Houston and it will be a great opportunity not only for them but for the borough of Canonsburg," Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome.

Due to financial constraints, Houston police has always been a part-time department.

"If they can't do it financial-wise, you gotta have somebody cover you," Houston resident Bill Dennison said.

At most, KDKA-TV learned, Houston offered 17 hours of protection supplemented with help from the Pennsylvania State Police, which created longer than normal response times.

"They always called the state police, and the response time there could be a lot slower since who knows where they are in the area," Houston resident Frank Catalano said. "So, I'm pretty sure it's going to be a good thing for the community."

People who live in Houston said increased police patrols are necessary because the tiny borough is growing. Several new businesses have made Houston home in the past few years, and a Sheetz is set to open this summer.

Under the agreement, Houston will pay Cannonsburg roughly $337,000 over the next three years for policing. Mayor Rhome considers this a historic event and is excited to make a difference in the borough.

"I just want to make sure our residents know they're going to continue with the same services that we've given in the past," the mayor said.

Canonsburg police is set to start patrolling Houston on June 1.