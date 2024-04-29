Hot temperatures expected for Monday, storms possible Tuesday in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be another hot one with highs surging into the mid-80s.

Yesterday, Pittsburgh hit 83 degrees for the daily high. I have us hitting 84 today for the high. If you are wondering about the record high for today, that comes in at 88 degrees.

There is no chance we get that hot today. When it comes to temperatures, hitting 85 degrees before May 1 is also fairly rare here. We did it last year, and that was only the 34th time it has happened since 1875.

Morning temperatures are hovering near 60 degrees. I have temperatures already in the low 80s at noon. On top of the hot temperatures, dew points will remain in the 'low humidity' range. This means you'll feel the stickiness of the atmosphere just a bit. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph today.

At some time, we are going to cool down and get back close to the seasonal averages for this time of the year. We do get a small cool down, thanks to a cool front starting on Tuesday for a couple of days. Storm and rain chances will start to go up as we head into the afternoon. The best chance for rain occurs from noon to around 4 p.m. with the last of the rain now expected to be out of here as soon as 8 p.m.

My concern for tomorrow is the timing of the rain coming through. The timing has already been adjusted by several hours from yesterday.

If we continue to see a slide into the later portions of the afternoon into the evening our severe weather chances will begin to rise. We will be sitting on a powder keg with K-index numbers showing the potential for widespread storms if the timing lines up.

We are on First Alert watch at this time and my hope is, we continue to see the timing just slightly off, giving us mostly rain showers and a few storms on Tuesday.