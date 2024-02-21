Hot-shooting Wake Forest routs Pitt 91-58, ends Panthers' 5-game winning streak

Kevin Miller scored 18 points, Hunter Sallis added 17 and Wake Forest routed Pittsburgh 91-58 on Tuesday night, snapping the Panther's five-game winning streak.

Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6 ACC), which ended a two-game skid that includes a 49-47 loss against then-No. 21 Virginia on Saturday, shot 61% (31 of 51) overall, made half of its 20 shots from distance and 19 of 20 free throws against Pitt. Sallis hit three 3s and Parker Friedrichsen scored all nine of his points from long range.

Cameron Hildreth chipped in with 13 points for the Demon Deacons. Efton Reid III added 12 points and Andrew Carr scored 10.

Ishmael Leggett made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead Pitt (17-9, 8-7), which shot 18 of 62 (29%) from the field. Jaland Lowe added 12 points. Blake Hinson, who scored a career-high 41 points against Louisville on Saturday, scored 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Miller and Sallis each scored 10 points to help Wake Forest build a 45-33 lead at the break. Carr added eight points as the Demon Deacons shot 58% (14 of 24) and made seven 3-pointers. Lowe scored 10 first-half points and Leggett had eight for Pitt.

Wake Forest opened the second half on a 20-4 run for a 65-37 lead with 13:15 remaining. The Demon Deacons hit four 3s and had a pair of dunks during the stretch.

Each teams hosts games on Saturday. Pitt plays Virginia Tech while Wake Forest faces eighth-ranked Duke.

