2 kids rescued after dad holds them hostage in Pittsburgh apartment, officials say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two children were rescued from a hostage situation at an apartment in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the two kids are safe and unharmed after the SWAT standoff on the city's North Side. The suspect, who did not live in the house and is the father of the children, is in custody.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said law enforcement was called to the apartment at Allegheny Commons East around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a person with a weapon making threats to others inside an apartment.

A public safety spokesperson at the scene said the man got into an argument with a woman, who got out of the house. The man was then inside with a 21-month-old boy and a 7-month-old girl and made threats to hurt the children, officials said.

Authorities could not confirm what type of weapon the man had. Sources told KDKA-TV that officers believed the man was holding the children at knifepoint.

Medics evaluated the children after being rescued.