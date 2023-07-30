Hospital introduces new dancing program to combat Parkinson's disease

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dancing to down a disease.

Around half a million Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It's a brain disorder that can cause unintended movements like shaking and muscle stiffness. But a U.S. hospital is using a new approach aimed at helping those living with Parkinson's.

It's called Dancing with Parkinson's, a five-week program offered by Northwestern Medicine and the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.

The dance class addresses the disease as a whole but also helps with their minds, too.

"Learning and trying to remember steps in a dance routine in a dance class is good for working with memory and improving thinking. We've seen benefits in people describing improvement in anxiety and fatigue," according to Dr. Danny Bega, Movement Disorders Specialist at Northwestern Medicine.

"My body felt more relaxed. I felt more engaged, and the whole mental attitude was quite elevated," Jessica Ford said. Ford lives with Parkinson's. "Dance feeds my soul. I love movement. I love music."

The five-week series of classes at Northwestern Medicine teaches different dance styles, including ballet, jazz, tap, and modern dance.