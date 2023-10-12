Pittsburgh-area elementary school creates tribute to beloved custodian who died unexpectedly

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — In January, Kevin Cavlovich died from encephalitis at the age of 30.

Cavlovich, known as Mr. Kevin, was the beloved head custodian at Hosack Elementary School in Allison Park. And in the months after his passing, the school has been celebrating Cavlovich's life by encouraging everyone to look for ways to be kind every day and #BeLikeMrKevin.

Carla Hudson, Hosack's principal, said that he has left a lasting legacy at the school.

"I loved his interactions with the kids," said Hudson. "I loved how he'd interact with them and how he made them feel. And you could tell he was getting just as much from them as he was giving helping them."

It was shortly after Cavlovich's death that the students at Hosack started making drawings depicting all the acts of kindness he used to do. Cavlovich's family was so inspired by this outpouring that they took those stories and put them in a book in his honor called "Looking for Kindness."

It was written by Cavlovich's mother, Debra, and his sister, Stephanie Waters, who debuted the book at a special school assembly on Thursday.

Stephanie said that the family was looking to turn their pain into purpose after Kevin's passing, and she said that the stories from the school helped them do just that.

"We really didn't know a whole lot about his job," Waters joked. "We would hear a story about the kids here and there, but it wasn't unfortunately 'till after his passing we knew what a huge impact that he was having here. And we are so thankful to the staff and the kids that shared these stories with us. It warmed our hearts, just like he warmed their hearts every day in him being here."

Proceeds from "Looking for Kindness" will be donated to the school to support ongoing projects in Cavlovich's memory. One such project is a new entranceway to be named after Cavlovich. Above all though, this book helps to keep his legacy of kindness alive.