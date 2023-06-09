Watch CBS News
Hopewell Township man sentenced to at least 75 years in prison for child rapes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Hopewell Township man who was found guilty of raping children was sentenced.

The Beaver County District Attorney's Office said Michael Ewing was sentenced by a judge on Friday to 75 to 150 years in prison. 

In January 2022, he was found guilty of 101 criminal counts related to the sexual assault of two children under the age of 13. The district attorney said the assaults happened in Beaver and Butler counties. 

