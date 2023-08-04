Dozens gather in Penn Hills for Hope Court Community Paint Day

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Friday was more than just a day of painting -- it was a day to bring people together and show support for both mental health professionals and those struggling with mental disabilities.

In Penn Hills, people came out to paint, to give back and raise awareness about mental health.

On Friday morning, dozens of people came out to the Hope Center for the Hope Court Community Paint Day.

The reason for the gathering was to not only collaborate and create some beautiful art on a basketball court and the nearby walkway but to shine a spotlight and empower those individuals who are intellectually disabled and living with things like autism.

Charity Reid of the Hope Center says that this event is great for community integration for the center's clients.

"We try to do community integration and get our clients involved in the community," Reid said. "What a better way to have our clients have something that they can look at and have their hand print and their mark on than something that is now going to be seen by millions."

Mural artist Kyle Holbrook of the MLK Mural Project says that this piece of art not only shows people with disabilities working together, but it raises awareness about mental health and the connection it has to things like gun violence.

Orange, the official color of gun violence awareness, is featured prominently in the mural.

"Having all these hands and having them in orange, the gun violence awareness orange, all together is a visual depiction of what can happen when we come together," Holbrook said.

If you would like to see the finished mural in person, drive on by the Hope Center for yourself and check it out. After all, it's on a giant basketball court, you can't really miss it.