Honoring The Fallen: CrossFitters partaking in 'The Murph Challenge' this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Memorial Day and Memorial Day Weekend is a chance to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and this weekend, throughout the country, including here in Pittsburgh, Crossfitters will be doing a workout to honor the fallen.

It's called "The Murph Challenge" and this workout is done every year on Memorial Day Weekend by CrossFit gyms around the country.

The workout is named after Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was a member of the U.S. Navy SEALs and lost his life serving in Afghanistan in 2005.

Since Lt. Murphy was a SEAL, you can guess that the workout in his name is very difficult.

It's a one-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and then another one-mile run.

This is not a workout for the faint of heart but rather the fit of body.

Experts recommend training for such a workout before attempting it but they say it's a great challenge to build and work toward.

There are several members of the KDKA family taking part in the challenge today at CrossFit Pittsburgh.

Best of luck to them!