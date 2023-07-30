Honey bee festival takes place in Natrona Heights

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) - A brand-new festival is making quite the buzz in Natrona Heights.

Dozens of people gathered together at the historic Burtner House for a honey bee festival.

Seven local beekeepers set up Saturday to educate visitors. There were bee hives and plenty of local honey to buy.

The festival is part of an effort to draw more people to the property.

Children also put on beekeeper safety gear while handling a frame crawling with bees.

"It was rainy during setup and it's beautiful now, so we have a lot of people come out today. And we're happy to see all the kids here," Vicki Kleber said.

Admission to the event was free.