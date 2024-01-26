Honda HR-V owners get answers about shattering rear windshields

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A KDKA Investigates consumer report is getting results.

KDKA-TV advocated for owners of one highly popular crossover vehicle whose rear windows were exploding, and the car manufacturer is now making changes.

Honda is now pledging to fix the very problem that's left many consumers stuck with bills and insurance claims at no fault of their own.

KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller first reported on this problem in early December 2023 after talking to a North Hills woman dealing with the bizarre situation. She said it happened to her new 2023 Honda HR-V and she thought it was just bad luck.

"I had started it to warm it up and get rid of all the ice on the windows and when I went out it was dripping and so I put the defroster on and boom," said Terri Truchan, owner of HR-V.

KDKA Investigates looked through all 300-plus complaints filed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website and one thing stood out: People kept talking about warming up their car right before the windows shattered.

Truchan quickly noticed she wasn't alone in this experience.

"I started Googling and I started seeing all these complaints and all these things, so I knew it wasn't just me. And it dawned on me, I think we have a faulty product," said Truchan.

KDKA Investigates pressed Honda months ago and although it didn't say there was a defect, it said it was looking into it.

The results of that investigation found that during the assembly process for some vehicles, the sealer used to secure the rear glass may come in contact with heating elements of the defroster, leading to a hot spot and weakening of the glass over time.

Honda is calling this a "voluntary product update campaign" and said it needs to get the products and parts necessary to make sure this doesn't keep happening. Honda told KDKA-TV it will take until early spring to get the proper parts.

For consumers who already experienced this issue, get in touch with your nearest Honda dealership.

Honda said "The delay in beginning the campaign is to build up enough replacement parts to ensure that vehicles can be repaired quickly if the dealer inspection confirms that the rear glass needs replacement. Note that not every vehicle will require new glass. We are reserving the inventory that we do have to be able to replace any that may break in the interim, but that is fortunately still very rare. If a customer experiences glass breakage now, as noted in our statement, they should contact their local authorized Honda dealer to arrange an inspection of the broken glass. If the dealer agrees that it's consistent with this issue, and not damage from another source, then the glass will be replaced for free.

"For repairs initiated earlier, we will have a process to review requests for reimbursement through our customer service team. They can be reached at 800-999-1009."

The full statement from Honda is below:

"American Honda has received a limited number of reports of rear-hatch glass breaking on 2023 Honda HR-V vehicles associated with rear defroster use. Our investigation has revealed that during the assembly process for some vehicles, the sealer used to secure the rear glass may come into contact with the heating elements of the defroster, leading to a hot spot and weakening of the glass over time as the defroster is used.

"Honda will be initiating a voluntary product update campaign related to this issue and is working to secure the needed replacement parts as soon as possible. We estimate that this campaign will begin in April or May 2024. In the interim, any vehicle owner who experiences this type of rear glass breakage is invited to contact their nearest authorized dealer or Honda customer service (800-999-1009) to arrange a potential repair. Note that glass breakage due to external causes (impacts, etc.) is not covered by Honda's limited warranty but may be covered by a vehicle owner's insurance policy."