Homicide totals have dropped in Pittsburgh. In the rest of Allegheny County, the problem has worsened.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Homicides are down in the city of Pittsburgh but in McKees Rocks and other struggling towns in Allegheny County fatal shootings are on the rise.

Of 99 homicides under police investigation, there were 42 in the city, representing a 14% decrease, but in the rest of the county, there were 67 homicides, an increase of 20%.

Most of those fatal shootings occurred in the Mon Valley and the eastern suburbs.

There were six homicides in McKeesport and four in Penn Hills, but shootings were also on the rise in McKees Rocks and neighboring Stowe Township, which had four and two, respectively.

Assistant County Police Superintendent Victor Joseph says gun violence has spiked in towns where the industry has fled and the drug trade has filled the void left by vacant storefronts and empty homes.

"A lot of the areas suffer from poverty, they're the poorer areas of the county. The municipalities don't have the resources," Joseph said.

"The more impoverished the town is, the more trouble you get," McKees Rocks resident Anthony Macon said.

Longtime residents of McKees Rocks say gunplay can be a nightly occurrence, as dealers from different housing communities battle over market and turf. They're fearful that the situation is getting worse.

"It's drug-ridden. That's the problem. When you have drugs, there's a lot of violence," Macon added.

Joseph says while the shootings have increased, those responsible are being held to account, saying about 80% of the homicides have been cleared or resulted in arrests. He also says the county and its partner organizations are trying to address the underlying causes.

"Violence intervention programs throughout the county are being employed, whether it's Cure Violence or BAM, Becoming A Man, the Resilience Project."

But clearly, more needs to be done.

Sheehan: You have hope for the future. Can this town turn it around?

Macon: Sure. Just this community here, if they had more stores or shopping places or things to do, this could be a booming town.

The answer to given violence remains elusive, especially in towns with little economic opportunity or hope.