Watch CBS News
Crime

Homicide suspect arrested after brief SWAT standoff in McKeesport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A homicide suspect was arrested after a short SWAT standoff in McKeesport on Thursday. 

Allegheny County police said 42-year-old Edwin Wiley-Biggs was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Clairton last month. 

Detectives found him at a home on Strawberry Way in McKeesport Thursday afternoon. Police said after he refused initial commands to exit, SWAT was called. 

He surrendered peacefully a short time later and was taken into custody, police said. 

Wiley-Biggs is facing homicide charges in the death of 51-year-old Victor Musgrove. Police said they found Musgrove shot in the chest inside a vehicle after they were called to Miller Avenue for a crash the night of Aug. 25. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Wiley-Biggs will be housed in the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment.   

First published on September 7, 2023 / 7:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.