Homicide suspect arrested after brief SWAT standoff in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A homicide suspect was arrested after a short SWAT standoff in McKeesport on Thursday.

Allegheny County police said 42-year-old Edwin Wiley-Biggs was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Clairton last month.

Detectives found him at a home on Strawberry Way in McKeesport Thursday afternoon. Police said after he refused initial commands to exit, SWAT was called.

He surrendered peacefully a short time later and was taken into custody, police said.

Wiley-Biggs is facing homicide charges in the death of 51-year-old Victor Musgrove. Police said they found Musgrove shot in the chest inside a vehicle after they were called to Miller Avenue for a crash the night of Aug. 25. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wiley-Biggs will be housed in the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment.