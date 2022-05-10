Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway in New Castle

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway in Lawrence County.

State police said Tuesday that they are investigating a homicide on the 2000 block of Mercer Road in New Castle. The victim is 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky. Officials did not say how she died.

Police are looking to locate the victim's vehicle, which is a 2014 Nissan Sentra with Pennsylvania registration JTC5995. 

Call 724-598-2211 with any information. 

Stay with KDKA-TV for more on this developing story.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 7:47 PM

