Homicide charges filed against driver in deadly Indiana County crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is now facing charges in relation to a deadly crash from earlier this year.

According to Indiana County District Attorney, Reed Tantlinger of Homer City was driving under the influence and too fast at the time.

The crash occurred on Route 422 in Pine Township in Indiana County on January 7.

Police said Tantlinger was driving behind two vehicles when one in front of him slowed down to turn left and that's when he illegally passed the first vehicle, causing him to crash into the second one, killing the driver.

Tantillinger was reportedly driving his truck over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, according to state police's investigation.

The 23-year-old Tantillinger is now facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury, and two counts of driving under the influence.

He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 11.