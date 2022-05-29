Homewood residents come together to honor gun violence victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dozens came together today to remember the lives lost to gun violence.

The group planted flowers around the gazebo in Homewood at Frankstown and North Homewood Avenues.

The Homewood gazebo has since become a footprint of the hard work and commitment to the beautification of the neighborhood as well as a place to remember.

"The plants are symbolic of new life. Putting it in the ground and watering it and coming out. A lot of these young people--they can't just be statistics. They have names. They had a life. And we want to keep celebrating those lives," said Rashad Byrdsong, a local community activist.

This annual event started a few years ago when a ten-year-old girl and her parents were shot and killed in Homewood.