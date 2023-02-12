Homewood rallies around Rashawn 'Juice' Parker as he's in need of a kidney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On this week's edition of Intersections, we introduced you to Rashawn Parker.

He's a youth sports coach and a pillar of the community, but now he faces a major challenge.

Parker is in need of a kidney and for all he's done for the community, they're now rallying around him to help find a living donor.

They're hosting a "Kidney For Juice" event today from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Homewood YMCA on Bennett Street.

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a living kidney donor, contact the Allegheny Health Network Living Donor Kidney Program at 412-359-4441.