Jury sought for death penalty trial in fire that killed 2 women and child in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Jury selection has begun for the death penalty trial of a man accused of having set a house fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago.

Martell Smith, 45, faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other charges in the December 2017 blaze in the Homewood neighborhood.

Testimony in the Allegheny County trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 12, the Tribune-Review reports.

Pittsburgh authorities allege that Smith set the early morning fire after getting into a bar fight with a man. Police say surveillance images show him buying a gas can and filling it at a gas station, and they allege he then drove to the home, doused the three-story brick structure with the gasoline, lit it and drove away.

Killed were 21-year-old Shamira Staten, her 4-year-old daughter, Ch'yenne Manning, and 58-year-old Sandra Carter Douglas.

A witness told police he overheard Smith muttering "yep, yep, I did it," while fire crews battled the blaze around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The police complaint alleged Smith was also heard muttering "they made me do it."

Prosecutors said capital punishment would be warranted if Smith is convicted of first-degree murder, citing the fact that the slayings occurred during commission of another felony, that the victims included a child and because of the defendant's criminal record.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Smith's defense attorney.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a moratorium against carrying out any death sentences shortly after taking office in 2015. Three people have been executed since the state reinstituted capital punishment four decades ago, the most recent in 1999, but all three had voluntarily given up on appealing their sentences.