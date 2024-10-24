AMC movie theatre at The Waterfront getting multimillion-dollar makeover with additional development plans

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A multimillion-dollar renovation is coming to the AMC Waterfront 22 movie theatre with more plans for additional development around the property.

AMC Theatres announced that they're investing millions of dollars for renovations starting next year after signing a long-term lease extension with The Waterfront complex.

The renovations will include new seating, a downstairs bar that will offer specialty cocktails, beer, and wine, and improvements to common areas like new carpeting and paint.

Outside the theater, parking areas will be opened up for new development that could include apartments, hotels, and restaurants.

The AMC movie theater at The Waterfront in Homestead is getting a multimillion-dollar makeover. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

AMC Waterfront 22 was one of the original anchors of the complex when it opened in 2000.

Prior to being converted to retail shopping space, the property was occupied by U.S. Steel's Homestead Steel Works Plant that closed in 1987.