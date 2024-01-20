Watch CBS News
Local News

8 people displaced, four injuries reported after fire in Homestead

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - Three buildings were damaged and eight people have been displaced as a result of what is being described as a "very active fire" in Homestead. 

According to information provided by the fire chief, they were called to the scene around 9:30 this morning in the 200 block of E. 17th Street. 

While battling the fire, four firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital to be treated for "minor injuries." 

Due to the weather conditions today, crews have been struggling to get the fire knocked down. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on January 20, 2024 / 12:03 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.