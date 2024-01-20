8 people displaced, four injuries reported after fire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - Three buildings were damaged and eight people have been displaced as a result of what is being described as a "very active fire" in Homestead.

According to information provided by the fire chief, they were called to the scene around 9:30 this morning in the 200 block of E. 17th Street.

While battling the fire, four firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital to be treated for "minor injuries."

Due to the weather conditions today, crews have been struggling to get the fire knocked down.

