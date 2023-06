ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Three homes were damaged Thursday after a fire hydrant burst in Ross Township.

Crews were called to the scene on Rochester Road around 7 p.m. Officials said a contractor hit the hydrant with a truck, causing it to burst and send water into three homes.

What A Mess! A fire hydrant along Rochester Rd in Ross burst after a contractor hit it with a truck, sending water into three homes & filling the basements to the roof. The Red Cross is helping those residents find shelter tonight. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/eJEDYLvcgo — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) June 2, 2023

The Red Cross is helping impacted residents.