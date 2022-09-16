Homer-City School District addresses rumor that some students identify as animals

HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A local school district is addressing some odd rumors popping up on social media.

Homer-Center High School in Indiana County has told parents, no, there are no litter boxes in your student's school bathrooms and no one is being led around the hallways on leashes.

On Wednesday, the principal of Homer-Center High School sent parents a letter saying they have received numerous calls about a post on a Facebook page claiming the district allegedly put litter boxes in bathrooms and allowed kids to walk around on leashes.

All of this was according to a false Facebook post that said it was to accommodate students who were "identifying as cats or dogs."

After an investigation, the district said it can flatly debunk the post.

"We have no litter boxes in any restroom within the Homer-Center School District," the letter read. "We have received no notice, nor are we aware, of any student in our district that identifies as a cat, dog, or other animal. A review of surveillance footage indicated no evidence of any student being led through the hall with a leash."

It's just the latest district to have to address false claims of students identifying as animals.

Last December in Michigan, a parent said she'd heard the same rumors.

Since then, schools in Iowa, New York, and South Dakota have all had to tell parents that it's a hoax.