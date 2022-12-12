Watch CBS News
Homer-Center School District teacher arrested on child porn charges

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Homer-Center School District teacher was arrested on child porn charges, prosecutors announced Monday.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Charles Kirkland of Derry Township was charged after a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

kdka-charles-kirkland.png
(Photo provided by Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office)

The district attorney's office said Google reported suspected child pornography on a user's account. State police said some, if not all, of the videos depicted children under 18. 

Investigators said they traced the videos back to Charles Kirkland's home in Derry Township, where he was arrested. 

The district attorney's office said Kirkland is a teacher in the Homer-Center School District. According to the district's website, he's a high school business teacher. 

Kirkland is facing charges of felony child pornography, disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned Monday and released on $10,000 unsecured bond. 

First published on December 12, 2022 / 2:39 PM

