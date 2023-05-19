Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeless man found stabbed in the neck on the North Side

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a homeless man was found stabbed on the North Side. 

The victim appeared to have a stab wound in his neck. 

He was found in a wooded area near the Sarah Heinz House at East Ohio Street and Chestnut Street. 

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner along with police will determine the cause of death. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on May 19, 2023 / 8:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.