Homeless man found stabbed in the neck on the North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a homeless man was found stabbed on the North Side.

The victim appeared to have a stab wound in his neck.

He was found in a wooded area near the Sarah Heinz House at East Ohio Street and Chestnut Street.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner along with police will determine the cause of death.

