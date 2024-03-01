Home shows, wedding planning, and vintage tunes all part of the KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and with a beautiful weekend on the horizon, we want to help you take advantage of it!

South Hills Home Show

You can find inspiration and advice on home improvement projects in the South Hills at the South Hills Home Show at the Coll Springs Sports Complex.

It features more than 250 exhibits, demonstrations, and the jewelry, home decor, and gem sale.

It runs through Sunday and is free to attend.

Check out more on their website at this link.

Pittsburgh Record and CD Convention Fall Show

On Saturday, the West View Banquet Hall will host the Pittsburgh Record and CD Convention fall show.

Vendors from across the country will be selling vinyl records, CDs, tapes, posters, t-shirts, and other memorabilia.

Early bird admission starts at 8 a.m. and will cost $10. After that, entry for the general public starts at 10 a.m. and is free.

The show goes on until 4 p.m. and you can learn more on Facebook.

Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day

The Hunt Armory is hosting the Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community on Saturday.

This is a joint effort by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Highmark.

It happens from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hunt Armory.

While skating on the ice has reached capacity, you'll still be able to check out all the vendors, play games, balloon artists, and get your face painted.

More details can be found on the Penguins' website at this link.

Westmoreland Craft and Vendor Show

On Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Hempfield Presbyterian Church the Westmoreland Craft and Vendor Show gets going.

Dozens of vendors will be on hand selling handmade soaps, jewelry, and arts and crafts.

Admission is free.

Check out the details on their Facebook page.

McCandless Chocolate Walk

This Saturday you can take a "Chocolate Walk" in McCandless!

More than a dozen McCandless Crossing businesses are participating in the sweet stroll and offering specialty treats for you to try.

Tickets cost $25 and you can get them at this link.

Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase

If you're planning a wedding, the David L. Lawrence Convention Center is the place to be on Sunday.

It's the 32nd annual Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase.

Everything from gowns to tuxes to photographers and everything else you may need for your special day and your honeymoon will be under one roof.

It runs from noon until 4 p.m.

Get the details on their website right here.