Frozen pizzas recalled because they may contain metal pieces

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The USDA has announced a recall for frozen pizzas that may be contaminated with metal pieces.

Home Run Inn has had consumer complaints about extraneous materials, including metal, being found in their Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, the USDA said.

The recalled pizzas were made on June 6 of this year and have a "best by" date of "12/03/22." The cartons are 33.5 ounces.

home-run-inn-pizza.png
(Source: USDA)

The also have the establishment number of "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the recall alert.

There have been no reports of injury or illness, the USDA said.

For more information on this recall, visit this link.

If you have any of the recalled pizzas, throw them away or return them to the story.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 2:56 PM

