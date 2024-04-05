Home renovations, crafting, and exotic pets | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and it's more than just Bucco Baseball, we've got plenty of family fun.

Butler County Home Show

If you're in the market for some fresh ideas when it comes to home improvement projects, the Butler County Home Show is this weekend.

It kicks off this afternoon and runs through Sunday evening at the Family Sports Center.

The show will feature dozens of exhibits and demonstrations along with several food trucks!

It's free to attend and you can learn more on their website at this link.

Heinz History Center Vintage Pittsburgh Retro Fair

On Saturday, the Heinz History Center is stepping back in time!

It's holding its annual Vintage Retro Fair and there will be dozens of local vendors selling vintage clothing, accessories, home decor, vinyl records, and more!

It's happening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the fair is part of your regular admission.

Check out the details on their website.

Indoor Spring Craft Show

The Pittsburgh Syria Shrine Center in Cheswick is hosting an indoor craft show.

There you'll be able to find one-of-a-kind handmade crafts and collectibles on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission to this crafter's paradise is just $3!

You can get more information on Facebook.

Pittsburgh Reptile Show & Sale Expo

It's the first Sunday of the month this weekend and that means the return of the Pittsburgh Reptile Show and Sale Expo.

Thousands of exotic pets will be inside the Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Tarentum on Sunday.

Things get going at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

Admission is $6 and children under 4 get in free.

More information can be found right here.