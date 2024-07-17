Pittsburgh-area home health aide may have overdosed in client's bathroom, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A home health aide in Fayette is facing charges after police say she may have overdosed in her client's bathroom.

According to Family Choice Healthcare, Nicole Walker, 27, was hired at their company 6 weeks ago. Family Choice Healthcare provides in-home care for clients to assist with daily living activities.

A spokesperson said their clients receive service under the Pennsylvania Medicaid – Community Health Choice Waiver program.

They said their clients then can choose to hire or fire the aide workers.

Brad and Kim Heckman said they hired Walker about three weeks ago to care for their 80-year-old mother Flay.

"Her shift was 11 p.m.- 7 a.m. and we wanted someone here for her protection in case my mom would get up and wander during the night or have to use the bathroom. And she was here to, you know, make sure she's safe and to take care of her during the night," Kim Heckman said, Flay's daughter.

Brad Heckman said he arrived at his mother's apartment on Peach Street in Connellsville at 7 a.m. on July 9 to relieve Walker from her shift.

"She let me in the door and then ran to the bathroom and I thought, oh, she has to go to the bathroom. So, I'll wait," Brad Heckman said, Flay's son.

He said he kept calling for Nicole to come out and knocked on the door several times with no response and finally called his sister to come over and check on her.

"I saw Nicole curled up in the fetal position by the toilet and a needle beside her," Kim said.

The Heckman's said they called 911 and that's when Walker woke up and ran out the door.

"I thought, this is nuts," Brad said.

Building management told KDKA that video surveillance from that night shows Walker walking to the front doors and letting three people inside. Later, they said the video shows three people staggering out of the building.

"Our neighbor, after the fact, knocked on her door and had mentioned that Nicole had people up here on the balcony partying," Kim said.

According to online records, Walker has been arrested and charged more than three dozen times for crimes including DUI, retail theft, driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

Connellsville police have now charged her with neglect of a care-dependent person and paraphernalia.

"The state has to do something better. You know, you want to keep our elderly in their homes. You better keep track of who's taking care of them," Brad said. "We rely on our caregiver companies to supply the right people to take care of them."

"My mom didn't deserve this," Kim said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Family Choice Healthcare who sent this statement:

"Ms. Walker worked for our company for about six weeks and provided services for one client as she was still under a 90-day probation period." "As documented in the State approved HHA-Exchange and by letter, the client was made aware of certain concerns about Ms. Walker's job performances. Yet, the client, who lives in an area that can be difficult to staff, acknowledged and chose to keep her on board. Ms. Walker was properly vetted before she was hired, including an interview by the client and satisfactory references. Our employees follow a policy that requires them to perform all duties as prescribed on a client care plan - alcohol and drug use is strictly prohibited, and any violation is cause for termination. Ms. Walker was terminated on July 9th. Regarding the July 9th incident and subsequent investigation, our agency has been cooperative. Our staff has enjoyed a great working relationship with the client's family, and continue to provide stellar service to this valued client."