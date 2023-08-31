Holiday travelers hit the road ahead of Labor Day Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lots of Americans will be hitting the road this holiday weekend, and some have already begun their journey.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is expecting close to 3 million travelers this holiday weekend alone and a lot of people we spoke to today, they were getting on the road early.

RELATED: Labor Day Weekend travel: Best times to hit the road to avoid traffic

On Thursday morning the Labor Day Weekend travel rush was in full swing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the spot report from motorists we spoke to, everything was moving fine.

"It's great, the roads are clear, and everybody is moving along," said Stacy Whatley, a traveler from Cleveland.

PennDOT estimates that Thursday will see some 660,000 vehicles on the road, while Friday could see over 720,000 cars and trucks going both near and far.

While it looks to be a busy travel weekend, folks like Nikki Franks from Toledo are not deterred. She is traveling to York for her nephew's birthday and she says she has the best way to kill time.

"I listen to Netflix," she said. "It's just like listening to the radio, but you don't have to worry about changing tempos and all of that. I found that I stay more alert because it is keeping my brain engaged."

All the travelers we spoke to today were in good spirits on their trips and excited to get where they were going.

That includes Harriet Cornachione of Oregon, who can't wait to get to finish her cross-country road trip in Washington DC later today.

"So excited to get to DC, more excited to get out of the car, it's been a few days on the road," she said.

AAA says that if you are taking a long road trip this holiday weekend, stopping every few hours or every 100 miles or so at a rest stop will help you stay awake and alert and get to your destination safely.

Safe travels everybody!