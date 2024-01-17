Holiday season brings 2.2 million visitors to Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The holiday season brought a big boost to Downtown Pittsburgh, with the number of visitors to Market Square surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, 2.2 million people visited the Golden Triangle to eat, drink, shop and be merry.

Between residents, employees and visitors, the organization says Downtown saw a daily average of nearly 95,000 people, making December one of the busiest months since 2019. Market Square had almost 30% more foot traffic than last year, and the new tree at Point State Park boosted visitors there by 20% compared to 2019.

The partnership said the Cultural District saw almost 600,000 visitors, bringing it back to pre-pandemic numbers. In December, 7,000 people attended the Pittsburgh Public Theater's return production of "A Christmas Story: The Play."

"Bringing new and returning families together to enjoy the outstanding cast of artists assembled for this new holiday tradition was a true joy for us here at The Public and throughout the city," said Pittsburgh Public Theater managing director Shaunda McDill.

Downtown's nearly 400 restaurants and retailers reported a busy holiday season to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, and the organization said 20 new businesses moved into the Golden Triangle last year.

"Special events and attractions like the Holiday Market, Black Market and the ice-skating rink at PPG Place provide a nice boost to my business each year," Adele Morelli, the owner of Boutique La Passerelle on Wood Street, said in a news release from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. "The increased foot traffic past the boutique really helps bring in new customers and raise awareness of our incredible community of small businesses right here in Downtown."

Redbeard's Bar & Grill general manager Brent Kightlinger said December was their busiest month in their 11 years of business, and they hope the trend continues into the new year.