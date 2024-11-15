The holiday season is unofficially underway in Western Pennsylvania. Here's what you can do this weekend.

From holiday lights to ice skating rinks, Western Pennsylvania unofficially kicks off the holiday se

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanksgiving is still nearly two weeks away, but the holiday season is unofficially kicking off in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Several popular Christmastime events, from the ice skating rink in Downtown Pittsburgh to Kennywood's Holiday Lights, are getting underway.

Ice skating rink at PPG Place opens

Eleven-year-old Theodore Shaddie was the first to skate this year at the ice rink at PPG Place, which opened Friday morning. He had the place to himself for a while, but that won't last.

"It kind of feels like I'm rollerskating, but on ice," Shaddie said.

Kennywood Holiday Lights kicks off

Kennywood Holiday Lights also starts Friday night. There are more than 2 million, plus stage shows and a chance to meet Santa and Rudolf. There's also an all-new light show this year.

"It's about a seven-minute show. It's really great, really interactive, all of your favorite Christmas songs," said Lynsey Winters Palace Entertainment.

Pittsburgh Zoo combines two popular events

At the Pittsburgh Zoo, the incredible Asian lanterns are back, starting Friday. Imagine incredible, colorful, magical, sometimes huge, sculpture-like lanterns that light the entire zoo grounds. This year, instead of needing to purchase two tickets to two separate displays, they're all one for Wild Illuminations: A Holiday Lanterns Experience.

"This is a reimagination of both the Asian Lantern Festival and our Zoo Lights events. So we kind of married the two together," said Alex Tauley with the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Phipps hosts Winter Flower Show

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is holding its Holiday Magic Winter Flower Show, with everything from mystical creatures to all kinds of amazing floral delights. That kicks off on Saturday.