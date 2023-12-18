Watch CBS News
Holiday rush in full swing as final day to guarantee Christmas delivery with UPS Ground arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With Christmas Day being just one week away, today is an important deadline for holiday shippers.

If you have packages and letters you still need to deliver, time is running out to make sure your gifts arrive in time, and the Postal Service says not to procrastinate.

Saturday was the deadline for USPS First Class Mail.

Wednesday is the last day to send holiday cheer through the Priority Mail service and the USPS Priority Mail Express service's deadline is Thursday.

The deadline for 3-day service with UPS and FedEx is tomorrow and the cutoff for most next-day service is Thursday.

It's the busiest month of the year for the Postal Service and for shipping companies. The Postal Service says they've hired 10,000 seasonal employees and carriers are working around the clock to get your packages to loved ones.

With Christmas falling on a Monday and Christmas Eve being a Sunday, deliveries will be limited, making it even more important to meet the shipping deadlines. 

First published on December 18, 2023 / 4:59 AM EST

