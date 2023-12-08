Holiday Happenings: Pop-up, holiday-themed bars growing in popularity in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Among the many things to do this holiday season is something you can only do during the holidays!

They are one-of-a-kind holiday-themed bars and their popularity is growing.

That's why I checked out what's available to you and your friends around the 412 this holiday season.

If you're looking to immerse yourself in the holidays, a pop-up bar is it. We're talking about places that go all out to be the definition of fun.

"[These are] restaurants that already exist in exhaustible time, but have started to offer a seasonal menu with some fun cocktails," explained Kaidia Pickel. "Also they decorate their space for the holidays."

Pickel has laid out the food and fun possibilities for the stuff to do in Pittsburgh and she's got quite a few.

"At least a dozen now, they've grown quite a lot in popularity," she said. "We've seen some holiday pop-ups that are themed around holiday movies that are very special especially to people who are Millennials and Gen Xers age who really enjoyed those growing up so things like Home Alone, Elf, and A Christmas Story have been themes and some of these pop-ups lately."

Meanwhile, at places like Sienna Mercato downtown, their rooftop has become a Rudolph-themed holiday bar with special "Ranger" cocktails and a special holiday food menu.

Head to Barcadia in Market Square and they "have a Home Alone-themed bar in their main upstairs bar where they have some cocktails themed for the movies."

Pickel said they're great for before or after holiday parties with friends.

"A lot of spaces encourage you to come wearing a fun Christmas sweater or your holiday finest," she said. "You certainly aren't required to but for that reason, it's a great place to go if you've already been at another holiday party and are looking to go out afterward."

Most of these places do not have a cover charge which is appealing to the Millennial/Gen X crowd, but some do require tickets so you should check ahead.

You can find them on sites like Stuff To Do In Pittsburgh!