Pittsburgh-area hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting children in Iowa

Hockey coach in Pennsylvania accused of sexually assaulting children in Iowa

WARRENDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A hockey coach from the Pittsburgh area is facing sexual assault charges against children in Iowa.

The charges against Kyle Dirks are detailed in court documents out of Woodbury County, Iowa. According to investigators, Dirks, a goalie coach, inappropriately touched two victims no older than 11 years old.

The incidents alleged Dirks, who ran a hockey goaltender school and gave private lessons to players, would take victims out to eat and play video games at his house where he allegedly touched the victims' genitals. The charges were filed on Sept. 19.

The alleged incidents for both victims occurred between 2017 and 2021 and ended when Dirks moved to Cranberry.

In Pennsylvania, all youth coaches must get a child abuse clearance history, a Pennsylvania State Police criminal history clearance, and an FBI criminal history clearance.

Dirks has coached for area college teams and ran clinics at ice rinks, including Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale and Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.

A USA Hockey representative said while Dirks isn't a registered USA Hockey coach, the agency issued a summary suspension against Dirks and reported the 38-year-old to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a national clearinghouse used for background checks.

Dirks is free on bond. His next court appearance in Iowa is Oct. 10.