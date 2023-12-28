History on the Island: Letang sets NHL record, Malkin passes a legend, and a first NHL goal

ELMONY, N.Y. (KDKA) - The Penguins returned from the NHL's holiday break in a big way, blowing out the New York Islanders 7-0 on Wednesday night thanks to a six-goal second period.

As the Penguins look to get back into both playoff position and the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 2024 on the horizon, Wednesday provided what will hopefully be a spark.

During the Penguins' victorious effort, however, some milestones and records were reached or smashed.

Letang Makes History

Kris Letang has been through a whole heck of a lot in his professional hockey career; Stanley Cup championships, and All-Star nominations, but also personal tragedy, losses of loved ones, and suffering two strokes.

Despite the trials and tribulations of his career, he has continued to be one of the most productive and valuable NHL defensemen.

Wednesday night was no different.

Letang set an NHL record for points in a period by a defenseman with five.

In the second period, the Penguins erupted for six goals and Letang recorded an assist on five of those six goals.

He also became the 7th player in NHL history to record six or more assists in a road game, and the first to do it since Eric Lindros recorded the feat in February 1997.

Evgeni Malkin Takes Second

Heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Islanders, Evgeni Malkin sat third in goals scored by a Russian-born NHL player with 482.

In just under four minutes in the second period, Malkin would change that by scoring two goals in succession, giving the Penguins a 5-0 lead and Malkin sole possession of second place.

His two goals put him ahead of the legendary Sergei Fedorov who finished his career with 483 goals.

Malkin now trails only fellow countryman and active NHLer, Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 828 goals and is currently chasing the all-time goals record held by Wayne Gretzky.

Puustinen Pots His First

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins are the oldest team in the NHL on average this season.

That's why it's been refreshing to see 24-year-old Valtteri Puustinen look like he belongs in the National Hockey League and in the Penguins' top six.

Despite his good play through seven games going into last night, he only had four assists to show for it.

He would get his long-awaited first NHL goal in the third period.

First NHL goal for Valtteri Puustinen! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/77YJAKsMpH — NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2023

A one-timer from the left circle, assisted by Kris Letang no less, beat Semyon Varlamov to give the Penguins a 7-0 lead over the Islanders.

Jarry Retakes The Top Spot

It may not have been the most stressful night at the office for the Penguins goaltender, facing only 22 shots in total, but Tristan Jarry once again sits alone atop the NHL when it comes to shutouts this season.

With the calendar yet to be flipped to 2024, Jarry now has four shutouts on the season, good for first among all goaltenders in the league.

This was his 23rd game of the season and only two goalies in franchise history have recorded four shutouts in fewer games: Johan Hedberg had 4 in 19 games in the 2001-02 season and Marc-Andre Fleury had 4 in 16 games in the 2014-15 season.

Finally, last night's 7-0 victory over the Islanders was the single largest margin of victory the Penguins have recorded against the Islanders on the road.

They did beat the Islanders 9-1 in Pittsburgh on December 13, 1972.