History, home shows, stickers, and more all part of the KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the weekend and there are plenty of great events happening across the region - we can begin with one of the biggest right here in downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

Home renovations can be exciting and stressful, especially with the ever-changing trends in home decor, it can be overwhelming.

The 42nd annual Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show starts today and the doors for the event open at 10 a.m.

It runs through the next weekend and everything from kitchens to bathrooms and modular cabins to the Dream Home Innovation Center and the Kitchen Idea Center, there's more than enough to keep you busy at the show with more than 1,500 vendors.

You can check out more on their website at this link.

Pittsburgh Sticker Fair

Workshop Studios on Pennwood Drive is hosting the Pittsburgh Sticker Fair.

There you'll be able to buy, sell, and trade stickers.

There will also be a sticker-making station where you can make your own masterpiece!

It all goes from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Check out more on their website!

Washington Goes Irish

The City of Washington is celebrating the luck of the Irish on Saturday.

The sixth annual Washington Goes Irish Festival is happening in the business district from noon until 4 p.m.

In addition to a pub crawl for adults 21 and older, there will be family-friendly fare at a vendor's market, food and shopping specials at local businesses, and a dancing performance.

Downtown Washington has the details at this link.

Bushy Run Battlefield Charter Day

Pennsylvania turns 343 years old on Sunday and the Bushy Run Battlefield in Jeannette is hosting a free charter day.

You'll be able to tour the museum and battlefield for free, meet reenactors, see artifacts from Pennsylvania's past, and also take part in some children's activities.

It goes from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday!

Check out the details here.