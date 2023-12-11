Data shows historical probability of white Christmas in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Will Pittsburghers see snow this Christmas?

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration set out to answer the question on everyone's mind this time of year. The NOAA released an interactive map that shows the historical probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

According to the map, Southwestern Pennsylvania is a mixed bag for snow on Christmas. Greene, Washington and the southwestern part of Allegheny counties have between a 10 percent and 25 percent chance of snow on Christmas. Most of Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties have between a 25 percent and 40 percent chance. The central and northeastern parts of Allegheny County also have between a 25 percent and 40 percent chance of a white Christmas.

"While the map shows the historical probability that at least 1 inch of snow will be observed on December 25, the actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day," the NOAA said.

The agency said it used data from 1991-2020 from weather stations across the country to create the interactive map.

On Christmas Day last year, the high temperature was 13 degrees, which put Pittsburgh in the fourth spot on the list of all-time coldest Christmas temperatures.

The most snow recorded on Christmas day in Pittsburgh was 5.1 inches in 2020. The previous record was set in 1935.