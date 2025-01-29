Historic high pressure fuels another windy day in our area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Any Alert Days Ahead? None.

Aware: There's a wind advisory in effect for higher elevations through at least noon.

For the second day in a row, temperatures have trended warmer and our overall weather pattern has changed enough to be able to drop snow chances to isolated for the day. I don't think anyone is minding snow chances going down and high temperatures going up. Today highs hit the low 40s, and by the end of the day we will see temperatures plunging though with lows expected to hit the mid to upper 20s.

While snow chances are down, wind speeds will be strong with winds gusting up to 45mph in the Ridges and Laurel Highlands. Pittsburgh could see winds gusting up to 35mph. Higher elevations are under a wind advisory through 1 o'clock this afternoon. Those advisories may get extended through the evening.

Looking ahead, there is not a lot of snow in the forecast over the next 10 days. The best chance may be on Friday at sunset as a cold front sweeps through from the west. Ahead of the front will see spot showers and maybe even a thunderstorm on Friday. Friday highs will surge to up near 50 degrees. That'll be well above the 44 degree high I expect for Thursday. As cold air rushes in on the backside of the Friday cold front, we may see a quick round of wet snow.

I have two more days with highs near 50 in the seven-day forecast. I have Sunday's high hitting 48 degrees, and Monday I have highs hitting the low 50s. Enjoy the warm-up!

