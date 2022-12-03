Hip-hop Summit takes over Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hip-hop is taking over the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for the first-ever Hip-Hop Summit.

This free, all-day event kicked off at 2:30 p.m. at the Trust Arts Education Center on Liberty Avenue.

There are community workshops, and a graffiti gallery showcasing some of the best in Pittsburgh, and you can even enter into the all-styles dance contest.

The night wraps up with the emcee and DJ showcase at 9:30, which does require a ticket.

