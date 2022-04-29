Watch CBS News

Hines Ward's former high school football field renamed in his honor

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The football that Hines Ward played on when he was in high school has been renamed in his honor.

Forest Park High School and Clayton County have renamed the facility as Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.

Ward attended Forest Park in the early 1990's before becoming a member of the Georgia Bulldogs and being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998.

As a member of the Steelers, Ward set numerous team records, including those for all-time receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 1:47 AM

First published on April 29, 2022 / 1:47 AM

