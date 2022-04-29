Hines Ward's former high school football field renamed in his honor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The football that Hines Ward played on when he was in high school has been renamed in his honor.
Forest Park High School and Clayton County have renamed the facility as Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.
Ward attended Forest Park in the early 1990's before becoming a member of the Georgia Bulldogs and being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998.
As a member of the Steelers, Ward set numerous team records, including those for all-time receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.
