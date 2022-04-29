Hines Ward's former high school football field renamed in his honor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The football that Hines Ward played on when he was in high school has been renamed in his honor.

Forest Park High School and Clayton County have renamed the facility as Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.

What a privilege to have my old high school field named after me. Many thanks to Forest Park and Clayton County for this big honor. pic.twitter.com/M8XmEVUf7E — Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) April 29, 2022

Ward attended Forest Park in the early 1990's before becoming a member of the Georgia Bulldogs and being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998.

As a member of the Steelers, Ward set numerous team records, including those for all-time receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.