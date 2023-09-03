Hillshire Farms recalls 15,000 pounds of smoked sausage due to possible bone fragments
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Hillshire Brands has issued a recall for more than 15,000 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products because they could contain bone fragments.
The ready-to-eat pork, turkey, and beef sausages have a use-by date of November 11 of this year.
The recall impacts several states, including Pennsylvania. If you have any of these products, you should throw them away and call for a refund.
You can learn more about the recall and the next steps at this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.