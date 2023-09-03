Hillshire Farms recalls 15,000 pounds of smoked sausage due to possible bone fragments

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Hillshire Brands has issued a recall for more than 15,000 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products because they could contain bone fragments.

The ready-to-eat pork, turkey, and beef sausages have a use-by date of November 11 of this year.

The recall impacts several states, including Pennsylvania. If you have any of these products, you should throw them away and call for a refund.

You can learn more about the recall and the next steps at this link.