Hillshire Farms recalls 15,000 pounds of smoked sausage due to possible bone fragments

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Hillshire Brands has issued a recall for more than 15,000 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products because they could contain bone fragments. 

The ready-to-eat pork, turkey, and beef sausages have a use-by date of November 11 of this year. 

The recall impacts several states, including Pennsylvania. If you have any of these products, you should throw them away and call for a refund. 

You can learn more about the recall and the next steps at this link

First published on September 3, 2023 / 7:48 AM

