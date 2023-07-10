Hills Snack Bar plans grand opening for Saturday

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hills Snack Bar is officially coming back to serve all the classics with a side of nostalgia.

According to a Facebook post, the grand re-opening is scheduled for Saturday at the Green Garden Plaza, the home of the former Hills #28 store.

Hills Snack Bar, now reimagined as a mobile food truck, will open its windows at noon. Everyone is asked to be in line by 2:30 p.m. so the snack bar can finish serving the final guests by the time Miller and Sons Chevrolet closes at 3 p.m.

The snack bar already had a "soft opening" during Independence Township's Independence Day celebration. On Facebook, Hills Snack Bar said it wasn't announced in advance "because we wanted to get our feet wet with a low-key event, work out any kinks (which there were a few), and not be overwhelmed with a huge crowd for our first outing."

People who grew up going to the Hills department store remember the trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. The plan is to visit communities where there used to be stores, according to Hills Snack Bar's Facebook page.