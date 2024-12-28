Watch CBS News
Western Pennsylvania could see 60 degrees today, damaging winds possible Sunday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highs could reach near 60 degrees for the Pittsburgh area, but damaging winds and heavy rain are possible on Sunday.

A few rain showers could stick around Saturday morning and early afternoon with highs today near 60 degrees. A warm-up is possible tomorrow with highs making it at, or near 60 again, but the risk for some thunder and damaging winds is possible.

Sunday will be the wettest day this weekend, so if you're planning to take down the decorations early, or get some time outside, Saturday is the day. Sunday, the area could pick up a half-inch, to an inch of rain, and wind gusts in the afternoon and evening around 30-40 mph. The area is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, which is a 1 out of 5, so any storms will be isolated. 

On Monday, a light mix north is possible, then we dry out with highs again in the 50s. On Tuesday for New Year's Eve, rain showers are possible with highs in the low 50s again. 

For Wednesday for New Year's Day, temperatures fall and a light wintry mix is possible in the morning.

Temperatures cool down back to near average for the New Year with highs only in the low 30s, and lows back in the 20s. 

