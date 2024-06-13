Highs in Pittsburgh return to the mid-to-upper 80s, rain chances return on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Even with the warm-up for today, the day is still looking comfortable thanks to low humidity levels. I have highs hitting the mid to upper 80s today with Pittsburgh seeing a high of 87°.

I could see us hitting 88° or even 89° today due to dew points being down in the low 50s throughout the day. If you remember dew points are a measure of moisture at the surface. It takes more energy to warm moist air. Since the air is fairly dry and skies will be sunny we will see temperatures quickly warming today. Sometimes in these situations, it is easy to be several degrees off from your forecast.

While today will be dry, almost everyone should see some rain on Friday, but it won't be much.

I can't rule out severe weather as well with the timing of the storms being everything. Right now it looks like storms will roll through from around 10 a.m. if you're up along I-80 to around 1 p.m. if you are in Pittsburgh. Storm chances will arrive by 5 p.m. for folks to the south of I-70.

Strong winds along with large hail are the main concerns even though the chance to see either is low. Any storms that develop will also bring a chance for frequent lightning and quick downpours. People should head inside as storms are passing.

Friday and Saturday highs won't be as hot as today with both days seeing highs near 80°. Saturday is the day to get any yard work done.

You certainly don't won't to be out there on Sunday and next week if you don't have to with highs soaring to the upper 80s on Sunday.

Monday should be the start of a string of 90-degree days that could stretch through the work week and into next weekend. If there is a movie at movie theaters that you want to go see wait until next week to do it.

Check out the library also in order to beat the heat for a couple of hours. There are plenty of tips to help keep you cool while it's brutally hot outside.

