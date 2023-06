Highmark lays off more than 100 workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 100 people were laid off at Highmark this week.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reports the layoffs are company-wide, including at Allegheny Health Network and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The company previously laid off 141 other positions in March and April.