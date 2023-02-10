Highmark launches hotline for members who may have been victims of data breach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highmark has been the latest victim of a hack attack.

96,000 members in Pennsylvania and nearly 300,000 across the country potentially had their private information exposed.

The breach took place between December 13 and 15.

Highmark said an employee clicked on a link in a phishing email, which then allowed the hacker to access the files.

The company launched a dedicated hotline for people to learn if they're affected - 800-459-4092.

That hotline will go live today at 9 a.m. and then it will be open for customers from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.