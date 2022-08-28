Highland Park celebrates the grand reopening of the Super Playground

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a celebration on Saturday in Highland Park for the grand reopening of the Super Playground.

Mayor Ed Gainey was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony which was then followed by a free-for-all on the playground.

There was also face painting and free shaved ice at the celebration.

The newly renovated playground features new equipment, site improvements, and a restored shelter.

There is also new mosaic art, created in partnership with the Pittsburgh Glass Center.