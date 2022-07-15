High-speed pursuit of wanted suspect on Parkway West ends in dangerous crash in downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wanted man led police in hot pursuit on the Parkway West before coming to a dangerous stop in downtown Pittsburgh.

The conclusion to the chase happened right outside of the KDKA studios in Gateway Center.

During the chase, he was speeding down the ramp, took the corner too hard, hopped the curb, nearly hitting a fire hydrant, and that's where the car came to a stop on Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Pennsylvania State Police said the man was speeding when the chase began after initially attempting to pull him over.

Police chase comes to an end in downtown Pittsburgh on Fort Duquesne Boulevard. KDKA

He took off trying to get away from police and that sparked the chase – which ended on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, right behind the Black Music Festival.

After the crash, he tried to run into the parking garage underneath Gateway Center and police were able to obtain him after discharging a taser.

"All of a sudden, I heard a bang, and at that point, I got up from my desk and I went to the window and I saw an officer running down the pathway on the freeway," said Lisa, a witness who called 911. "I heard him yelling 'stop, stop, stop!' I looked out, I couldn't see who was chasing because it was on the other side of the wall, then I knew he was coming toward Gateway Towers. I called downstairs, I called 911 first, and I alert them that an officer needed assistance."

State police have said the man did have prior charges like aggravated assault among others.

