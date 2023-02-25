High-speed chase leads to arrest of 3 juveniles

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - State police arrested three juveniles accused of leading police on a high-speed chase.

The chase occurred Thursday on Route 30 in Westmoreland County.

It started when troopers got a call for a stolen vehicle from Unity Township. Troopers eventually found the car in Hempfield Township.

That's when the chase started, with speeds topping 120 mph.

The chase ended when the car hit an embankment.