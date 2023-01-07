High school football coach Bob Palko announces his retirement

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) - A local high school football coach, known for his successes in the WPIAL, has announced his retirement.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bob Palko has informed the Mt. Lebanon School District of his plan to retire on Friday morning.

He has been the Blue Devils coach for the past four seasons and prior to that, he led West Allegheny for 24 years.

While Palko has said it's possible he could return to coaching one day, for now, we're wishing him a happy retirement.